Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Cut by Analyst

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.07 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.

TSE:NOA opened at C$27.20 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$24.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 in the last ninety days. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

