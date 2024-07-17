Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global stock opened at $488.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.97. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $488.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

