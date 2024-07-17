Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

NYSE CVNA opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,442,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,263,771.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $10,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,465,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,468,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,442,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,263,771.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,286,446 shares of company stock worth $262,357,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

