Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issued By Wedbush

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.