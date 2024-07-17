Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s
Moody’s Stock Performance
MCO stock opened at $452.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.04 and its 200-day moving average is $395.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $452.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,677,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.