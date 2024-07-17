Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $452.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.04 and its 200-day moving average is $395.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $452.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,677,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

