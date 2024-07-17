Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Boosted by Desjardins

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.31.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$55.97 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

