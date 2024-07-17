Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:FAF)

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

