Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,936 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 355,186 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $5,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

