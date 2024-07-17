Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

