Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.