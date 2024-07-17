Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 216.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $5,038,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.24.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

