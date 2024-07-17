Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293,094 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

