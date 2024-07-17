Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 12,785 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

