Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,058 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.