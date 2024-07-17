Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,137 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

