R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 61,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

