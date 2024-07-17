Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for European Commercial REIT’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.

European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.