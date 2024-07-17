Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,754 shares of company stock worth $1,804,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

