Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after acquiring an additional 303,088 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

