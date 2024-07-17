Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Joseph Shulman Sells 5,313 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $53.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.