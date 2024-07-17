Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.38. 1,490,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,878,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,614,469 shares of company stock worth $32,431,880. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

