Roger Jeffs Sells 8,053 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

