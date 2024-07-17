Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.08

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$152.08 and last traded at C$151.80, with a volume of 1553642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$151.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.02.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. Insiders have sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

