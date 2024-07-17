Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.37

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 120271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,677,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.