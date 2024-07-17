Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.37

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 120271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
Royce Value Trust Trading Up 3.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.
Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
