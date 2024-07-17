RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RES has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RES

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RES stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.59. RPC has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. RPC’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after buying an additional 6,064,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 222,888 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 188,377 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.