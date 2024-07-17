Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 113,116 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,266,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,837,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

