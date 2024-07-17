Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.34

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 14375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

