Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.90

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.90 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 129221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.62.

Get Savaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Savaria

Savaria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.86.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.