Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Purchases $118,000.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

