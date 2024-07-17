Scotiabank Upgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to “Hold”

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

