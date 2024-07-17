Scotiabank Upgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to “Hold”

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
Get Our Latest Report on LUNMF
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.