Scott Bizily Sells 1,996 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after buying an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

