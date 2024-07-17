Scott T. Mikuen Sells 15,887 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LHX opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $240.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

