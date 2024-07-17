Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of STX opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

