Sei Investments Co. Buys 264 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Humana worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Humana by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Humana by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.05.

HUM stock opened at $395.60 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.11 and a 200 day moving average of $346.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

