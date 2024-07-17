Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Universal Health Services worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,010,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.