Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $318.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

