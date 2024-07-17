Sei Investments Co. Has $19.45 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 51,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

