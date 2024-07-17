Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $44,441,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

