Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after buying an additional 172,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after buying an additional 267,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after buying an additional 878,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $30,572,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 262,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.