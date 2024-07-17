ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3,731.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 13.0 %

SFBS stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

