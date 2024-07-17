SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 39,519 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SLM alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,473,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SLM by 186.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 622,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.74.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.