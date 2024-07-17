SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 79,647 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

