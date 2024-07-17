Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $84.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.22.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

