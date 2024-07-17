Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Increases By 6.6%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 761,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $545,949 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $953.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.