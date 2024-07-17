Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Drops By 6.3%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

