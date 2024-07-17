Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Declines By 5.4%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
NYSE BCH opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
