Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Declines By 5.4%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 737.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCH opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

