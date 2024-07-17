Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Drops By 13.4%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.9 %

BYD opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

