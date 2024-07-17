Short Interest in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Decreases By 5.3%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 52,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

