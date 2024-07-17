Short Interest in DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Increases By 18.0%

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,977,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,894.1 days.

OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.78. DEXUS has a fifty-two week low of C$4.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.57.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

