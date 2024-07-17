Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Declines By 5.2%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 408,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

